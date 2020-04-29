|
of Carver, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Kentucky, Bill graduated from Highland High School in Grant, KY. Bill then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he was awarded several citations and commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal. For many years, prior to his retirement, Bill worked as a welder in a sheet metal shop. He was a former member of the Randolph VFW Post and in his free time, he enjoyed taking his annual deep-sea fishing trips and just enjoying time spent with his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Bill will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Bill was the husband of the late Juliet (Teebagy) Warfield. Loving father of William C. Warfield, Jr. and his wife Susan of Middleboro, Doreen Ann Warfield of Taunton, Elaine Marie Dean and her husband Ralph of Norton and James R. Warfield and his wife Nancy of Easton. Dear "Grandpa" to Jennifer M. Priestley, Ralph T. Dean, Jr., William D. Dean, Kevin J. Warfield, Colleen J. Warfield and the late Jacqueline S. Dean and "Great Grandpa" to Anthony T. Ricci, Daniel D. Priestley and Michael S. Pielich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. Bill's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
