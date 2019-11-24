|
|
Passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (Higgins) Dunn, he was a lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain. Bill graduated from Boston Latin High School and Boston College.
After graduation he served in the Untied States Army Military Intelligence during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970. Bill spent 40 years in the travel business as the owner of Arnold Tours in Boston and Creative Travel in Jamaica Plain, during which time he and Bonnie traveled the world.
Bill was the son of the late William and Gertrude Dunn of Jamaica Plain, he is survived by his brother Roger and his wife Barbara of Westwood, his sister Jean Silk and her husband Michael of Hyde Park, along with Carolyn, Martin, Katie and Janet his nieces and nephew.
At the request of the family burial will be private. Arrangements by Mann and Rogers Funeral Home Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rogerson House Jamaica Plain of the of Waltham.
View the online memorial for William D., Dunn
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 24, 2019