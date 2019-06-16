Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
NEPONSET, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Guerard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Guerard

Notice Condolences Flowers

William E. Guerard Notice
of Dorchester passed peacefully on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Ford) Guerard. Loving father of William E. Jr. (late Judy), Barbara A. (Al), Marianne Guerard-Geary (Bill), Christine Murphy (Paul), Stephen (Jeanne), Michael (Katie), Mark (Paula), Patrick (Heather), Paul (Lynne), Lisa Mulkern (Michael), Christopher, Robert (Jo-Ann), and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of 27 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Jeannette, Francis, and Rosemarie. William was a proud veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army. Longtime manager of St. Ann's Band & Colorguard. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, NEPONSET, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Steward Health Care VNA. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for William E. GUERARD
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now