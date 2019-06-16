|
of Dorchester passed peacefully on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Ford) Guerard. Loving father of William E. Jr. (late Judy), Barbara A. (Al), Marianne Guerard-Geary (Bill), Christine Murphy (Paul), Stephen (Jeanne), Michael (Katie), Mark (Paula), Patrick (Heather), Paul (Lynne), Lisa Mulkern (Michael), Christopher, Robert (Jo-Ann), and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of 27 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Jeannette, Francis, and Rosemarie. William was a proud veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army. Longtime manager of St. Ann's Band & Colorguard. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, NEPONSET, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Steward Health Care VNA. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019