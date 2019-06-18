|
March 15, 1929 – June 15, 2019, 90, of Peabody, passed away suddenly at the Brightview Senior Living Center in Wakefield. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Browne) DeMarchi.
William was born in Winthrop, MA, on March 15, 1929, son of the late William E. & Sylvia (Scantlebury) DeMarchi. He was raised and educated in Winthrop, then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1952, served in the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1954.
He later went on to become one of the founding employees of Fidelity Investments, where he worked as an accountant for many years. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, devoted endless hours to playing and watching golf, spent years happily working in his backyard garden, and always appreciated a good meal. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.
Besides his loving wife, Kathleen, he is survived by his children, Andrea DeMarchi of Acton, ME, Thomas DeMarchi of Naples, FL, Michael and his wife Tiffany DeMarchi of Peabody; his grandchildren, Nicholas Bezanson, USMC, Charlie DeMarchi, Ariana DeMarchi, and Dominic DeMarchi, and many neighbors and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Peabody.
Published in Boston Herald on June 18, 2019