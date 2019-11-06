|
of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen McBride of Roxbury. Dear father of James Kirnon of Manchester, NH, Amelia Kirnon of Boston and the late Walter Kirnon. Beloved brother of Tomi Lee Coley of Anchorage, Alaska, Elliot McBride of Boston and the late Chester and Joseph McBride. He is survived by extended family and friends. Visitation Friday, 10AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 6, 2019