|
|
Of Revere, age 94, March 29. Loving husband of Irene (Fuccillo) DeMarco with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Beloved father of Jeffrey M. DeMarco & his wife Margie of Hampton Falls, NH. Devoted grandfather of Jeffrey W. DeMarco of Raymond, NH. Dear brother of Lorraine Belinsky of Saugus & the late James DeMarco. WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-f-demarco
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019