Goggin William “Billy” F. of Revere and formerly of Charlestown on February 15, 2019. Born in Boston on November 11, 1935 to the late John and Harriet (Tennihan). Beloved husband of the late Celeste (Cavallo). Devoted father of Tracie Pizzano and her husband Paul of Saugus, and Sean Goggin and his wife Amie of TX. Cherished grandfather of Dario, Donato and Gianna Pizzano, and Zach Goggin. Dear brother of Helen Willard and her late husband James of FL, Jack Goggin and his wife Gerri of Walpole, and the late Moe Goggin, Terry Burke, Kay Sullivan, and Tommy Goggin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Private Interment. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019