of Quincy, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Doolin) Doherty of 59 years. Cherished father of Kathleen Whittemore and her husband Steven of East Bridgewater, Kerry Brown and her husband Edward of Quincy, James Doherty and his wife Monica of Squantum, William Doherty and his wife Marianne of Attleboro, Kelly Scola and her husband Anthony of Quincy, and Michael Doherty and his wife Elizabeth of Mansfield. Last surviving child of the late Bernard and Winifred Doherty, predeceased by his siblings George, Bernard, John, Edward, and Mary Doherty, Sally Doherty Dentremont, and Paul Doherty. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
William was born in Boston on February 5, 1937, and was raised in Jamaica Plain. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and worked for Boston Edison for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was an avid golfer and adored his family. William was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and truly cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 7, 2019