Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
"Bill the Bee Guy", of Wakefield passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Elva W. (Holmes) and Thomas Raphael. Loving brother of Constance J. Raphael and her husband Kenneth W. Leach of Medford, the late Alan T. Raphael and his wife Suzanne of Blue Point, NY and the late David G. Raphael. Cherished uncle of Pamela S. Raphael of Blue Point, NY. Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Sunday, June 9th from 2-5pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald from June 7 to June 9, 2019
