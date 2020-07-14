59, of Stoneham, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington.
Billy was born in Bangor, Maine to the late Joseph and Virginia (Ellis) Alessi. He grew up in Dorchester and later moved to Stoneham. Billy was an exceptional Candlepin Bowler and was a league member along with his brother Vinny. Billy suffered a traumatic accident when he was 30. He did not let it stop him from living. Billy never complained. He worked tirelessly to overcome what the accident had done and was determined to keep enjoying what he loved. One of his greatest accomplishments after his accident, was achieving his G.E.D. Billy also continued to bowl, play whiffle ball and make the most of life. His greatest joy came from being with his family. He had a close relationship with his Mom, and spent Sunday's being with siblings, nieces and nephews; around the table eating dinner. Billy was a kind and loving person, he will truly be missed by his dedicated family and his many friends.
He is the loving brother of Deborah Childs and her husband Peter, Michael Alessi and his wife Jacqueline and Vincent Alessi and his wife Marta. Cherished uncle of Michael Alessi, Amanda and Lucas Alessi and Timothy and Daniel Childs.
Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Billy's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., Stoneham (Rt. 28), Stoneham on Wednesday, July 15th, from 11am to 1:30pm. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:30pm in the Funeral Home.
