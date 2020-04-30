|
|
of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Dorothy (McBeth) & Woodrow Beswick. Loving brother of Beverly Stevens of Randolph, Dorothy Silva of Quincy, Theresa Beswick of Dorchester, John Beswick of Quincy, Thomas Beswick of Quincy, and the late Frederick Beswick, Winifred Beswick, and Joseph Beswick. Cherished brother-in-law of Ralph Silva, Diane Beswick, and Pat Deane. Dear friend of Barbara McDonough and her dog Benji. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends at Keystone Apartments. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services will remain private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
View the online memorial for William J. "Billy" BESWICK
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 30, 2020