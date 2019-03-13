|
|
70, of East Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Keyes) Buckley.Born August 6, 1948 in Boston, he was the son of the late William J. Buckley and Anna C. (Hoar) Buckley. He was raised in Hyde Park and served in the United States Army in the Airborne Division during the Vietnam Era. He received an Associate’s Degree from Massasoit Community College in Fire Science.Bill was a retired Boston Firefighter after several years of service to the City of Boston he retired as Captain from Ladder 16 in Roslindale.He was an avid sports fan, enjoying watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins.Bill enjoyed spending time with his adored grandchildren and especially traveling to Disney World with them.He was resident of East Bridgewater since 1972 and had been a communicant of St. John’s Church.He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Keyes) Buckley; his loving children, Kerry Foy and her husband Jeffrey of West Bridgewater, William J. Buckley, III and his wife Heather of Raynham, Patricia Devery and her husband M. Christopher of West Bridgewater and Lauren Fitch and her husband Daniel of Raynham; his adored grandchildren, Dakota, Jonathan, Haylee, Nolan, Molly, Daniel, Teddy, Billy and Emily; his siblings Robert Buckley of Bridgewater, Ann Buckley of North Attleboro, Janice Blaney of Dedham, Nancy Swiechowicz of Seekonk and Matthew Buckley of Mansfield.Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28) West Bridgewater on Friday at 9:00AM thence to St. John Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater where a funeral mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:30AM. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Calling hours Thursday from 4:00-8:00PM. For guestbook, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-j-buckley-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019