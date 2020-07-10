1/1
Capt. William J. "Bill" Castle SFD
1946 - 2020
SFD, retired, 73, Of Tewksbury formerly of Medford and Somerville, where he was born and raised, passed away suddenly at home on July 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anna E. (Connarton) and Frederick Castle. Cherished brother of Robert J. Castle and his wife Joanne of Leominster, Frederick A. Castle and his wife Anna of Somerville. Loving uncle of Jason Castle of Somerville, SFD and his fiancée Monica Regan, Steven Castle of Athol, Pamela Pawson of Fitchburg, and Lynne Castle of Leominster. Bill is also survived by his best friend Carl (Wheat) Wiitala, several great nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Windsor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday afternoon 2-6 pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 followed by interment with Military Honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Bill retired several years ago from the City of Somerville Fire Department after a long career as a firefighter, eventually rising to the rank of Fire Captain. He was also a veteran of USAF serving proudly during the Vietnam War. He loved fishing and was a fan of old cars. He was especially proud of his nieces and nephews and their accomplishments. He loved his family and as they expressed "Everybody loved Uncle Bill." He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Bill was one of the kindest people I have ever known. He was always there when you needed him.He loved to help others. Bill was my neighbor and friend. I will miss him dearly
Regina Whitnell
July 9, 2020
Anna, Fred, Jason and Monica, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to all of you on the loss of Uncle Bill, this is such a sad time, I will keep you in my prayers through this tough time.
Jeannine Kelley
Friend
July 8, 2020
Will miss your remarks about Windsor. I know youre at peace, but it still hurts to miss you. Love you, Cuz! Rest easy!
Pat Cremens
Family
July 8, 2020
I already miss you Uncle Bill. You defined the term "best friend" and were the best my dad could've ever had. I treasure and will definitely miss the stories from your perspective, because you know my dad will tell me his. LOL!! Rest in peace Uncle Bill. Love and miss you.
Eric Wiitala
July 8, 2020
Capt. Castle,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served with the USAF during the Vietnam War and later for the citizens Somerville when you served the SFD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
July 8, 2020
My deepest condolences, Billy was a wonderful man. Rest in eternal peace.
Family
July 8, 2020
Billy was the greatest; a great firefighter and a class act. I am devastated to hear this news. He and his wonderful smile and personality will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Billy.
Steve Keenan
Coworker
July 8, 2020
We could not have had a better next door neighbor than Bill. He was always pleasant and happy and we enjoyed our chats with him! He will be missed!
Annette Iascone
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
So proud and honored to say you are my cousin. Will miss our little chats on facebook about Charlie & Windsor. You have your wings now fly high Billy. Love You
