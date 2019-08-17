|
of Berwick, ME formerly of Chelsea, August 14, 2019 at age 86. Beloved husband for 50 years of the late Dorothy J. "Dotty" (Clark) Gould. Devoted father of Joseph C. Armstrong of FL, Debbra Doherty and her husband James of Peabody, William J. Gould Jr. and his wife Dorothy, Thomas W. Gould, US Air Force Retired MSgt. Derek G. Gould and his wife Andrea, all of ME. Son of the late Joseph A. and Olive (Clark) Gould. Dear brother of Barbara Crowell of FL, Lawrence Gould of NH. Also lovingly survived by 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Monday, August 19 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Holy Eucharist service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 201 Washington Ave., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in the funeral home Sunday 2-6 P.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Late US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Retired 25 year engineer for the City of Chelsea, Sanitation Department. Late member of the Teamsters Union Local 25 and the AFL-CIO Local 853 Engineers International Union. Past President of the former American Legion in Chelsea. Late coach and past president of the Chelsea Pop Warner and Chelsea Little League Coach.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 17, 2019