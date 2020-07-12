1/1
William J. "Bill" Griffin
{ "" }
82 years of age. Of Charlestown July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Ann C. (Shea) Griffin. Devoted father of Caroleann Griffin, Diane Mahoney, Sandra McLaughlin & husband John, Christine Vraibel & husband Billy (BFD) & Joseph Griffin. Loving Papa to Taylor, Brittney, Jillian, Jenna, Christine, David, Annie, Katie, Colm, Eamon, Griffin & his great-granddaughter Olivia. Beloved son of the late Joseph & Anna (Lyons) Griffin. Beloved brother of Stephen, Peter, Paul Griffin, Ellen Atkinson & the late Mary Walsh, Anna, Joseph & Leo Griffin. Brother-in-law of Carole Coleman & Albert Shea. Father-in-law of Slip Mahoney & Andrew Goldberg. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Billy's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 AM. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial at V.A. National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 PM. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Late U.S. Air Force Vet. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Billy's name to The N.E. Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St. Boston, MA. 02108. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
