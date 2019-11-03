|
of Cambridge October 30. Son of the late Albert and Catherine (O'Brien) Sarchioni. Survived by his sons, Brian and his mother Doris, William, Jr. and his mother Linda. Brother of Albert, Benny, Robert, the late Barbara Elderd, Catherine Furtado, Alice, Michael, Richard, John, and Ann Marie Sarchioni and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Wednesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 0170. Late Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2019