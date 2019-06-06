|
of South Boston, formerly of Quincy, died June 3, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Louise (Zaidan) Skudris. Father of Marianne Flynn and her husband Bob of Falmouth and Paul Skudris and his spouse Colleen Campbell of Quincy. Son of the late William J. and Anna (Galanis) Skudris. Brother of Marie Kleponis of Reading and his twin sister the late Winifred Reardon. Grandfather of Matthew and Bridget Flynn and Eileen and Mary Louise Skudris. Bill proudly served his country in the United States AirForce during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as a sheet metal worker. With a strong work ethic, he also worked at the Galley Diner in South Boston, alongside his son Paul for many years. An avid golfer, Bill was a member of the Furnace Brook Golf Club in Quincy. He also enjoyed gardening at the family homestead in Southie. He will be remembered as an outgoing, fun loving man with a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Boston Herald on June 6, 2019