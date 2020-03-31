|
Of Lakeville, formerly of Dorchester, and New Port Richey, FL, died March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Wheatley) Timmins. Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He was also a Life Member of the First Marine Division Association, the American Legion in Florida, Post #79, the Amvets, VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Korean War Veterans of Massachusetts, and the Knights of Columbus, Columbus Council #116. He was the loving father of Kathryn E. Kilroy of North Attleboro, Joanne and her husband Rick Regan of Rockland, Dianne and her husband George Jenkins of Dorchester, Marianne Timmins and Scott Catrambone of Cohasset, and the late Patricia A. Hutchins and Susie M. Timmins. Father-in-law of Paul Hutchins of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Rob "RJ" and his wife Kerry Kilroy, Jeff and his wife Lynne Kilroy, Krista and her husband Mark Jank, Casey "Nikki" Regan, Annemarie and her husband Chavo Gonzalez, Billy Hutchins, Tony Hutchins, Amanda "Red" Jenkins, Matt Harte, Halianne Catrambone, and the late Christopher Kilroy. Great-grandfather of Will and Grace Kilroy, Ava and Brynleigh Kilroy, Kayleigh and Logan Jank. Brother of the late Barbara Costigan. Survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. Longtime companion of Nancy Nagle of Littleton. Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private. Bill will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery with his late wife, Anne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to The New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 31, 2020