William J.D. Pike
1937 - 2020
of Reading May 27, 2020.Beloved husband of Lois M. (Skillin) Pike. Devoted father of Joan P. Meltzer and her husband Jay of Lincoln, Jill M.P. Cain and her husband Bill of North Reading, and Jane A. Shields and her husband Stephen of Atkinson, NH. Cherished brother of Susan Tasker of Nova Scotia, Canada, Ruby Duncan of Rye, NH, Fred "Skip" Prime of Hamilton and the late Nancy Graham and the late Robert Prime. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tim, Lauren, Erin, Annie, Harry, and Maggie.Loving great grandfather of Liana, Peter and Myra. Due to the COVID 19 situation a private burial will be held at Wood End Cemetery in Reading. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. www.st.jude.org Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For online guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for William J.D. Pike

Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
May 30, 2020
I was so very sorry Lois to hear of Bills passing. He was such a nice guy. I was so glad I got to see him and your family the last time you were on the Island, having supper at the Cafe in Freeport.
Sending my sympathies to you Lois and your family along with Bills sisters Susie and Ruby and brother Skippy. Im sure he will be missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Bill....
God bless you all.❤
Heather Prime
Friend
May 30, 2020
Bill was a great guy with a big heart. He will be truly missed.
Rest In Peace good buddy.
Steve and Dotty
Dorothy Connolly
Friend
May 30, 2020
Lois & family I extend my sincere condolences on the loss of Bill , a truly great husband - father - friend & partner . See you on the other side my friend !
TOM STEED
Friend
May 30, 2020
Joan, I was sorry to hear about your dad. I know how much you all took care of him. All my love, Bobby Tella
BOBBY TELLA
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Thinking of you and the girls at this sad time. Bill was a great man and neighbor who always kept our cars running. So sorry to hear about his passing. Our sincere condolences
to you and your family.

Jim & Terry Clark
James Clark
Friend
May 29, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your husband passing he is now resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays
Lorraine Butler
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
This book of memories is to serve as a record of the services you entrusted to us. We hope it will help to preserve treasured memories and that we, in some small measure, have helped to ease your burden and bring you comfort.
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
May 29, 2020
Lois and family: we are so sorry to hear of Bills passing - a loss to so many family and friends. We are grateful to have talked to you both when you were in Saint John, NB just over a year ago. With sincere sympathy, Bonnie (Pierce) and Bob Purdy
Bob and Bonnie Purdy
Family
May 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Bill
Jack Doyle
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sincere condolences to Lois, his daughters and extended family as well as his siblings. There will never be anyone that could possibly measure up to Bill.
Belva Anoli
May 29, 2020
Thinking of my Uncle Bill's extended family and sending love & support to my sweet Aunt Lois. May the great memories comfort us in the coming years. I, personally, will never forget my first ride (with Uncle Bill driving) in the Lightning back when he first bought it, and wanted to show me what it would do. I was terrified! Uncle Bill was much braver than I when it came to driving, and my sorry attempt at "putting it through its paces" in the neighborhoods around Aunt Ruby's house was not up to snuff! Nor will I forget watching the top fuel drag races on Speed TV years ago with my Dad, when the Mr. Boston was in a race. But perhaps my favorite memories of all are those of Uncle Bill & Aunt Lois tearing up the dance floor at every family event with a DJ... truly something I looked forward to at every event they attended. We love you Uncle Bill & you will forever be in our hearts.
Amy Prime
Family
May 29, 2020
Lois & Family Please accept my most sincere and heartfelt condolences ❤
Maureen Fowler
Acquaintance
