Thinking of my Uncle Bill's extended family and sending love & support to my sweet Aunt Lois. May the great memories comfort us in the coming years. I, personally, will never forget my first ride (with Uncle Bill driving) in the Lightning back when he first bought it, and wanted to show me what it would do. I was terrified! Uncle Bill was much braver than I when it came to driving, and my sorry attempt at "putting it through its paces" in the neighborhoods around Aunt Ruby's house was not up to snuff! Nor will I forget watching the top fuel drag races on Speed TV years ago with my Dad, when the Mr. Boston was in a race. But perhaps my favorite memories of all are those of Uncle Bill & Aunt Lois tearing up the dance floor at every family event with a DJ... truly something I looked forward to at every event they attended. We love you Uncle Bill & you will forever be in our hearts.

Amy Prime

Family