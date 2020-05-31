I was so very sorry Lois to hear of Bills passing. He was such a nice guy. I was so glad I got to see him and your family the last time you were on the Island, having supper at the Cafe in Freeport.
Sending my sympathies to you Lois and your family along with Bills sisters Susie and Ruby and brother Skippy. Im sure he will be missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Bill....
God bless you all.❤
of Reading May 27, 2020.Beloved husband of Lois M. (Skillin) Pike. Devoted father of Joan P. Meltzer and her husband Jay of Lincoln, Jill M.P. Cain and her husband Bill of North Reading, and Jane A. Shields and her husband Stephen of Atkinson, NH. Cherished brother of Susan Tasker of Nova Scotia, Canada, Ruby Duncan of Rye, NH, Fred "Skip" Prime of Hamilton and the late Nancy Graham and the late Robert Prime. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tim, Lauren, Erin, Annie, Harry, and Maggie.Loving great grandfather of Liana, Peter and Myra. Due to the COVID 19 situation a private burial will be held at Wood End Cemetery in Reading. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. www.st.jude.org Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For online guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2020.