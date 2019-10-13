|
|
October 9, 2019, was a lifelong resident of South Boston. Cherished husband of Catherine (Friel) Fitzgerald, they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Devoted father of Teresa, Liam and Eileen, father-in-law of Jack Hashimoto, all of Boston.
Biggest fan of his beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlin, Teagan and Brigid. Brother of Eleanor "Lee" and her husband, Joseph Doyle, of Weymouth; Brother-in-law of Virginia "Jenna" Fitzgerald, of South Boston; and brother to the late Mary Finneran, Edward "Buddy" Fitzgerald, Therese O'Neil, Joseph Fitzgerald, Gerard Fitzgerald, Louise McCormick and Frances Duggan. Uncle to many nieces and nephews and a friend to everyone he met.
Bill was a Veteran of the Korean War, US Army. Loved his Red Sox, especially Ted Williams. Worked at Fenway Park, first behind the scoreboard and next in the PA booth in the 1960s and 1970s. Retired Boston Public School teacher. South Boston Babe Ruth manager/coach and mentor for more than 50 years. South Boston Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Prolific photographer of South Boston, particularly Castle Island, as well as the photographer for local Holy Communions, Confirmations and sports leagues for many years.
Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St, South Boston on Tuesday, October 15 from 3-7PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway South Boston, on Wednesday, October 16 at 11AM. Private interment at Bourne National Cemetery on Thursday, October 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust to P.O. Box 236, Boston, MA 02127.
View the online memorial for William M. "Fitzy," "Mr. Fitz," "Willy", Fitzgerald
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019