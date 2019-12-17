Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
of Dorchester December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Walker) Morris. Devoted father of Shannon Mahoney of Quincy, Billy and Brendan Morris of Dorchester, Meghan Morris of Holbrook and Kristen Morris of Braintree. Loving son of Pat (Owens) Morris of South Boston and the late Joseph E. Morris. Brother of Joseph of Sebastian FL, Daniel of Dorchester, Marie and Michael of South Boston, Gerry of Plymouth, John of Braintree, Claire and Sheila Collins both of Dorchester, Kimberly Walsh of Milton. Loving Pops to Jordan, Mia, Christian, Cole and Skye. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday December 18th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish 800 Columbia Road Dorchester on Thursday December 19th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Morris may be made to 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114.



Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
