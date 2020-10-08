William E., Jr. "Bunner", of Norton, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Born July 23, 1938 to the late William E. Viola May (Kenney) Morse in Boston, he graduated from Hyde Park High School, Class of 1956, completing studies in Machine Shop Practices. He also participated in the Boston Schools Cadet Program, being honorably discharged obtaining the rank of Second Lieutenant. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country for 6 years, assigned to the USS Vulcan AR-5 Repair Ship that was stationed in Norfolk, VA. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Bill began a 50-year career at Symmons Industries as a machinist. Over his career at Symmons he worked his way up the ladder to become the plant manager in charge of all aspects of the company's manufacturing facility. He was proud of his work there and to his last day spoke fondly of the company and the people he worked with and met over the years.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peg" Bolingbroke on May 28, 1960, to whom he was married to for 47 years, before her death. Bill was proud of his children and spent as much time with them and their families as he could. Bill also loved the outdoors and nature, whether it was raising the chickens, springtime in the garden, looking for animals and insects with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events or just driving around his property on his golf cart to check out the goldfish pond. Bill liked to spend as much time outside as possible. Bill will be remembered as a generously giving man with a heart of gold.
Bill was the husband of the late Margaret J. (Bolingbroke) Morse. Loving father of William "Red" Morse and his partner Catherine Lemire of Norton and Bonnie Cuhna and her husband Richard of Fall River. Devoted brother of Sandra Boltonhouse and her husband John "Red" of Norton and the late Virginia Morse, Shirley McNair, Pamela Cloin and Robert Morse. Brother-in-law of George Marco and his late wife Ellen Marco and their children Melissa Ferrante, Jeffrey Marco and Emily Welper. Dear grandfather of Lena Morse, Christopher Cataldo, Ashley Cataldo, Ryan Cataldo, Seth Lemire, the late Michael Cataldo and Brandon Cataldo and 4 great grandchildren.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th, from 8:30 – 10:30 AM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (RT. 28), Randolph. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the American Cancer Society, 125 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
