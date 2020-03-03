|
Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 82, Feb. 26. Husband of the late Gertrude M. (Reardon) Ferrara. Loving father of Sharon Ferrara of Saugus. Brother of the late Elliot Ferrara. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m., relatives & friends are invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2020