Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Ave.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Ave.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map

William R. Ferrara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Ferrara Notice
Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 82, Feb. 26. Husband of the late Gertrude M. (Reardon) Ferrara. Loving father of Sharon Ferrara of Saugus. Brother of the late Elliot Ferrara. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m., relatives & friends are invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com.



View the online memorial for William R. Ferrara
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -