of Malden, Dec. 24, 2019, he was 74. Beloved husband of Linda L. (LeShane) Magnusson. Devoted father of Cheryl L. Magnusson of Malden, Samantha E. Magnusson of Melrose and Christine D. Ellison and her husband Michael of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Sean Ellison of Everett. A Memorial Service will be held in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are welcome to call 2 hours prior to the service, from 10-12 noon. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden at a later date. Bill was a retired Malden School Teacher. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for contributions in Bill's memory be made to the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital, 20 Cabot Road, Woburn, MA 01801, 781-932-5802 or use this link below: https://massvet.ethosvet.com/donate-to-avmf/
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 29, 2019