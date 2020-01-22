|
of South Boston, suddenly, at home on January 17, 2020. Devoted son of Helen (Bailey) Shaughnessy and the late Joseph A. Shaughnessy. Beloved father of William Delaiarro of Whitman, Jennifer Shaughnessy of New Bedford and Megan Durgin of Taunton. Dear brother of Joseph B. Shaughnessy and his wife Dianne of Hyde Park, Cindy Shinners and her husband John of Marathon, Florida, Margaret Lynch and her husband Congressman Stephen Lynch of South Boston, and the late Arnold, Jacqlyn and Edward Shaughnessy. Papa to Owen Delaiarro, Jordan Linhares, Colby and Coraline Piper. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Billy was a proud employee of the Boston Housing Authority and was the resident custodian at Msgr Powers Apartments in his hometown of South Boston where he was beloved by the residents and staff. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Friday January 24thfrom 4 - 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St. South Boston on Saturday January 25that 10:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund the Colin's Courtyard Project at 120 L Street. Checks may be made payable to the Boston Housing Authority with "Colin's Courtyard Project" in the memo line, and mailed to the Boston Housing Authority, Monsignor Powers Development, 120 L Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
