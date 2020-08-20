1/1
Wilma Wade
E. Wade of Dorchester, August 16, 2020. Retired Nurse's Aide, Tufts Medical Center and longtime member of Beulah Pilgrim Holiness Church. Wife of the late James Stephen Wade. Dear mother of Sidney (Vicki) Wade of Utah, Yvonne Wade of Boston, Nulma Wade of North Carolina, Dave Wade of Boston, Wilber "Lance" and Yvonne Wade, Steven Wade and Dayle (Cass) Wade all of Boston and the late Eulie Rose Wade and Imelda Judith DeCosta. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday, 10-11 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy, Mattapan. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM. In-person attendance is limited, remote attendance is available on Mrs. Wade's Obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.Com. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
