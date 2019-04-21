Boston Herald Notices
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Milton, MA
Woodrow J. "Woody" Leppert


1935 - 2019
Woodrow J. "Woody" Leppert Notice
of Canton, formerly of Roxbury and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 24 years of

Kathleen A. Barry. Loving father of Steven M. Leppert and his wife Lisa of FL, Meredith V. Markle and her husband Jason of West Roxbury. Devoted brother of the late Mary Millsap.

Brother-in-law of Jim Millsap and his wife Carolyn of SC. Cherished grandfather of Ayden S. Leppert, Jadelynn E., Allison V. and Amelia P. Markle. Also survived by Mary Lou Leppert (Meredith's mother), Dorothy Leppert (Steven's mother) and many nieces, nephews, cousins. in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park Wednesday morning at 10:30a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton at 11:30a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday evening from

4-8p.m. Children's room available. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
