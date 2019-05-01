Boston Herald Notices
|
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Yolanda Waters


1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Yolanda Waters Notice
was born to Marilyn Waters and the late St. Clair Waters on July 12, 1963 in Boston. Departed this life on April 24, 2019, she was 55 years old.Yolanda is survived by her Mother; her children, Yakecen, Chalayna, Tairih and Tanysiah; She also leaves to mourn her passing 4 siblings, St. Clair, Yvette, Loretta and Suzzette, 5 grandchildren, Ty’Siah, Kishon, Isaiah, Tre’Von, Isaiah, and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a Viewing on Friday May 3, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00pm followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester, MA 02121Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MAFuneral arrangements entrusted to Riley-Antoine Funeral Home. For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/yolanda-waters
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019
