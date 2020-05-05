Yvonne (D'Amato) Brown
1937 - 2020
of Revere on April 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in East Boston on May 12, 1937 to the late Walter and Betty D'Amato. Beloved wife of the late Richard Brown. Devoted mother of Thomas Falzarano and his wife Deborah of Gloucester, Louis Falzarano and Debbie Baker of Revere, Jane Pedersen and her husband Rob of Hampton VA. Adored stepmother to Debbie Brown of Melrose and the late Danine Marshall. Dear sister of Leila Stockberger of Warwick RI and Edward D'Amato and his wife Thuy of Revere. Cherished grandmother of 16. Also survived by 17 loving great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Yvonne is retired from the Armed Services YMCA business office in Charlestown, MA where she worked with members of the military. Yvonne was always a role model and mentor for all of us throughout our lives, an example of how one should live their life. She showed us how to be a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, grandmother, caregiver and great grandmother. The memory of her infectious laugh echoed through the room and is forever in our hearts. We will miss her, but she left us all richer by her example. We love you! In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.copdfoundation.org For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home



Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
