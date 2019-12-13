|
|
of South Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Siobhan Litterio. Granddaughter of Suzanne Walsh and Paul Litterio of South Boston. Niece of Nicholas Litterio and Kaitlyn Crowley. Cousin of Gavin. Grand niece of Sr. Margaret "Rita" Wallace, CSJ. Daughter of Brendan Ferris. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston on Sunday December 15th from 5 - 8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 641 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Monday December 16th at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Zoey may be made to Franciscan Hospital for Children at 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019