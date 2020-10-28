|
|
|
Moor Alan 1939 - 2020
The funeral took place on
Tuesday 20th October 2020 at the
South Lincs Crematorium of
Alan Moor, who died 23rd September, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara and devoted father of Elizabeth, son in law Andrew and grandfather to Holly.
Mr. Moor was Headmaster of
Boston West Primary School from 1987
until his retirement in 1997.
Alan was a keen sportsman,
his great love being cricket.
He introduced playground cricket to the school, forming a
league for the area.
Which Boston West won
6 years consecutively!
He was also a keen golfer,
joining Boston Golf Club soon after arriving in Boston.
Captaining The Rabbits section and
The Seniors.
His family would like to thank everyone for the many cards and messages they have received and are comforted that so many people have such fond memories of him.
He generated fun and laughter wherever he was and
will be greatly missed.
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 28, 2020