|
|
|
Garner Alice Wendy
(Wendy) Peacefully on
the 15th February 2020 at
The Georgians Nursing Home,
Boston. Wendy, aged 88 years,
formerly of D'Eyn Court,
Kirton and Old Leake.
Beloved Wife of the Late Ted Garner,
Mother of David and Julie and a
much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service on Friday 28th February at Boston Crematorium
Chapel at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to
Dementia UK and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 3 I 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 26, 2020