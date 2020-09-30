Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Directors (Weston Super Mare)
50, Baker Street
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset BS23 3AG
01934 616006
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Pepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Pepper

Notice Condolences

Aubrey Pepper Notice
PEPPER Aubrey Arthur Sadly passed away on
14th September 2020
aged 89 years.

He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.

Aubrey's funeral service will be held at Weston-super-Mare Crematorium on 2nd October 2020 at 1.30 p.m.

Family flowers only, please,
but donations in Aubrey's memory to MacMillan Cancer Support will be warmly received by
The Elms Funeral Directors.

All enquires to
The Elms Funeral Directors Limited,
50 Baker Street,
Weston-super-Mare, BS23 3AQ.
Tel: 01934 616006.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -