THORNTON BRIAN FRANK EDWIN Peacefully in hospital on Friday 25th September 2020
aged 81 years of Boston.
A much loved Husband of Jackie,
loving Father to Mark & Vanessa and fondly remembered by all his friends.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral has been arranged.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Brian
will be divided between
The Royal British Legion
(Boston Branch) and Help for Heroes and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs
PE21 9DA
Tel 01205311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 30, 2020