Colin Green

Notice

Colin Green Notice
Green Colin Arthur In Loving memory of Colin Arthur Green.
10th Nov 1942 - 16th Jan 2020.
We are very sad to announce the recent passing of our dear dad.
His love, laughter and happiness
will be greatly missed.
It was Dad's wish to be buried alongside his mother in Leicester,
so please join us to celebrate his life at the Saffron Hill Cemetery in Leicester Stonesby Ave, Leicester LE2 6TY
on the 10th February at 12 noon. Refreshments to follow at The Grand Hotel, Granby St, Leicester LE1 6ES.
To get in touch please contact his daughter Sophie on 07392 114836.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
