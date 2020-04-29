Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Adams

Notice Condolences

Derek Adams Notice
Derek Adams Peacefully passed away on the
21st April 2020, aged 83,
after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Janet,
Dad of Dawn and the late Gayle,
Grandfather to Owen and Millie, brother to Mo and Joy
and Father in Law to Kevin.
He will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew him.
Due to the circumstances at present a private Cremation will be held
at 12.30 on the 5th May 2020
with close family only.
We hope to hold a gathering to celebrate Derek's life later in the year
to allow all to share our stories
with each other.
To be confirmed
Published in Boston Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -