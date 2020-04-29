|
Derek Adams Peacefully passed away on the
21st April 2020, aged 83,
after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Janet,
Dad of Dawn and the late Gayle,
Grandfather to Owen and Millie, brother to Mo and Joy
and Father in Law to Kevin.
He will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew him.
Due to the circumstances at present a private Cremation will be held
at 12.30 on the 5th May 2020
with close family only.
We hope to hold a gathering to celebrate Derek's life later in the year
to allow all to share our stories
with each other.
To be confirmed
Published in Boston Standard on Apr. 29, 2020