BUDGE DEREK
1943 - 2019 Died unexpectedly on
25th December 2019.
Loving husband of Carol,
father to Ann and Gerard,
father in law to Tim and Antje
and grandpa to Joshua,
Jacob, Lukas and Mattis.
Funeral Service on Monday
13th January 2020 at Boston
Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance and can be sent
to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road,
Boston, Lincs PE21 9DA,
Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
