Borman Derrick William Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2020, aged 90 years at Kettering General Hospital. Loving husband of Eileen, father of Jayne, Susan and Paul, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be missed by all his family and friends. Derrick was the son of Arthur Ernest and Dolly Borman of Kirton and Boston. Private family funeral. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 AN.
Tel. 01858 462524
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 5, 2020