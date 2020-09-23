|
SHELTON Derrick 'Dick' Peacefully on
11th September 2020 at Pilgrim Hospital.
Dick, aged 89 years,
of Wainfleet Care Home
and formerly of Hessle Avenue, Boston. Much loved Husband of Rita
and a friend to many.
Due to the current situation, a private family funeral has been arranged.
Donations in memory of Dick, will be given to Wainfleet Care Home for their Comforts Fund and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 23, 2020