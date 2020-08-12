|
|
|
Lawrence Doreen May of Boston passed away peacefully at her home on 25th July, 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving Mum to Marcus and Tara
and a much loved Nanny to Jasmine, Isabelle and the extended family.
Funeral service at
Boston Crematorium on Thursday,
13th August, 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards Boston and district branch of Cats Protection may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd ,
44 Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 12, 2020