Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Lawrence

Notice Condolences

Doreen Lawrence Notice
Lawrence Doreen May of Boston passed away peacefully at her home on 25th July, 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving Mum to Marcus and Tara
and a much loved Nanny to Jasmine, Isabelle and the extended family.
Funeral service at
Boston Crematorium on Thursday,
13th August, 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards Boston and district branch of Cats Protection may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd ,
44 Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -