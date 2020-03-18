|
Syndercombe Doreen Daphne of Boston passed away
peacefully at her home
on 5th March, 2020, aged 90 years.
A devoted Wife of Ken and a loving Mum to Lesley, Graeme, Julia and Joanne and a much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service at Boston Stump
on Thursday, 26th March, 2020 at 12.30pm to be followed by cremation
at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards Marie Curie Nurses may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 18, 2020