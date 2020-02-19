Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30
All Saints Church
Holbeach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan Temple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan Temple

Notice Condolences

Duncan Temple Notice
Temple Duncan Passed peacefully away
at Mayfield Residential
Home, Holbeach on
Sunday 9th February, aged 86 years.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Holbeach on
Wednesday 26th February at 12.30pm, followed by a buffet reception at Holbeach Football Club and
private cremation later that day.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome and will be shared between Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Mayfield Residents Social Fund either at the service or c/o
Morriss & Haynes
34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF
Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -