Temple Duncan Passed peacefully away
at Mayfield Residential
Home, Holbeach on
Sunday 9th February, aged 86 years.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Holbeach on
Wednesday 26th February at 12.30pm, followed by a buffet reception at Holbeach Football Club and
private cremation later that day.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome and will be shared between Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Mayfield Residents Social Fund either at the service or c/o
Morriss & Haynes
34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF
Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 19, 2020