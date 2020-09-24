|
Attwater
Edward Joseph
Passed away peacefully at Skegness Hospital on Tuesday 8th September 2020, aged 92.
Dearly loved husband to Valerie.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Boston Crematorium on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2.30pm.
Attendees by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Scarborough Ward at Skegness Hospital.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness, PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 24, 2020