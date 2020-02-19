|
|
|
METCALF Faith Peacefully on the 16th February 2020 at her home. Faith, aged 75 years,
of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. Beloved Wife of Arthur
and a much-loved Mum and Grandma.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 27th February at
Fishtoft Parish Church at 1:30 PM; followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will be equally
divided between
Macmillan Cancer Support and
Marie Curie Cancer Care and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 19, 2020