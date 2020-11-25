|
|
|
SPERRING Frank On the 15th November 2020,
peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital,
Boston, aged 95 years,
retired Head Teacher.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Margaret.
Father of Peter, David and Simon.
Father-in-law of
Grace, Susan and Margaret.
Special Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
A private funeral service will be held.
Donations, if desired, to
Brant Broughton Quaker Meeting
may be made by cheque payable
to 'Brant Broughton Quaker Meeting' and sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 55 Albert Street,
Newark, NG24 4BQ.
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 25, 2020