|
|
|
WHIDDETT Frederick John
(Freddie) Peacefully, on the
16th February 2020
at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
Fred, aged 92 years,
of Church Road, Freiston.
Beloved Husband of the
late Doreen Whiddett.
Funeral Service on
Monday 2nd March at Boston
Crematorium Chapel at 11:30am.
Flowers, or if desired, donations may be made to the Residents Fund at Elmwood House Nursing Home and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Telephone: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 26, 2020