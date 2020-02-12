|
Smith George of Sutterton, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 3rd February, 2020 aged 91 years.
Widower of the late Norah Smith,
much loved Dad of Yvonne, Garry and Nigel and a loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020 at 12 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations towards Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 12, 2020