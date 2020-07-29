|
|
|
Taylor George Frederick of Boston passed away peacefully at his home on 16th July, 2020 aged 83 years.
Husband of the late Anne,
much loved Brother of Ron and Pat
and a dearly loved Uncle.
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Skirbeck on Thursday 6th August, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by burial in Boston Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations to be divided between Marie Curie Cancer Care and St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on July 29, 2020