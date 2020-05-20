|
|
|
BARWICK Gisela Peacefully on the
12th May 2020, at her home. Gisela, aged 93 years, of Hessle Avenue, Boston.
Beloved wife of the late John William (Bill) Barwick, devoted Mum to Billy, Fred and Margaret and a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Due to the current situation,
a private family funeral
has been arranged.
Donations in memory of Gisela,
will be equally divided between
St Barnabas Hospice 'Hospice at
Home' Service and Marie Curie
and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston,
Lincs, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on May 20, 2020