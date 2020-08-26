|
|
|
TURNER Gladys May Passed away peacefully
in Pilgrim Hospital on the
29th August 2020 aged 95 years.
A devoted wife for 60 years to her deceased husband Jack.
A member of the Salvation Army Gladys worked for many years with primary school aged children in the Sunday school and was affectionately known by many as Auntie Gladys.
She will be sadly missed.
No flowers please, any donations to the Salvation Army Boston Corps may be sent F. E. Addlesee & Son,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 26, 2020